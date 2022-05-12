What are the wider implications of the killing of Shireen Abu Aqla?

A well-known Palestinian journalist has been killed in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Aqla was reporting on an Israeli army raid when she was shot and died soon afterward. Director of Outreach Taher Herzallah discusses if her killing was deliberate, and what it says about the wider conflict. #ShireenAbuAqla #Israel #Palestine