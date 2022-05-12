May 12, 2022
1 MIN READ
Shanghai to impose tightest quarantine measures yet
Beijing and the World Health Organization have disagreed publicly about China's zero-Covid strategy. The WHO is now censored on China's two biggest social media platforms. The city of Shanghai is under further restrictions due to rising infections. Food deliveries are banned and access to hospitals limited to emergencies. Asli Atbas reports. #China #ZeroCovid #WHO
