More than 21,500 crimes attributed to far-right groups in Germany

In Germany, a staggering 21,500 crimes were attributed to far-right groups last year. More than a 1,000 of those were violent, with around a fifth of them either Islamophobic or xenophobic. Europe has seen a sharp increase in far-right incidents since 2016, when the continent suffered from a migrant crisis caused largely by Syria's civil war. Daniel Padwick takes a deeper look at why the far-right has risen dramatically. #FarRight #Europe #MigrantCrisis