Is Musk tough enough to take on liberals?
Although Elon Musk is set to take over Twitter, he's still waiting for his $44 billion deal to be passed, and while he waits for his official title, he's facing hostility from media and lobbyists, as well as President Biden's new Disinformation Governance Board or 'Ministry of Truth.' We speak to Matt Tito, a Republican Political Strategist who's concerned that Biden's Disinformation Board is really just a 'Ministry of Truth', Niam Yaraghi is an Iranian-American who believes the DGB should not exist, Petros Terzis, an expert on internet governance says free of expression is not an absolute right and Filippo Menczer, who through extensive research, has discovered that Twitter actually favours conservatives.
May 12, 2022
