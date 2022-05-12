Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as prime minister of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has a new Prime Minister. Ranil Wickremesinghe lost power to the Rajapaksa family in the 2020 election. But now in a bid to restore peace, President Gotabaya Rajapakse has again appointed him to the post. Security forces remain on alert after sustained protests led the government to declare a state of emergency. At least nine people have been killed and more than 200 injured during demonstrations over the country's economic meltdown. Shoaib Hasan has the latest. #SriLankaCrisis