May 12, 2022
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as prime minister of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka has a new Prime Minister. Ranil Wickreme-singhe lost power to the Rajapaksa family in the 2020 election. But now in a bid to restore peace, President Gotabaya Rajapakse has again appointed him to the post. Security forces remain on alert after protests led the government to declare a state of emergency. At least nine people have been killed and more than 200 injured during demonstrations over the economic meltdown. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
