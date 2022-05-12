Finland to make NATO membership bid in face of Russian aggression

Finland has formally announced its intention to join NATO, saying its decision was a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The country has been militarily neutral for decades, but it shares a 1,300-kilometre border with Russia, and public opinion has changed. Lawmakers are expected to approve the plans next week. Moscow has reacted angrily, saying it will be forced to take retaliatory steps. From Helsinki, Simon MacGregor Wood reports.