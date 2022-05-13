Oil prices headed for weekly decline over dim demand outlook

Oil prices extended gains on Friday but they are headed for their first weekly loss in three weeks. Investors are concerned that rising inflation and China's COVID lockdowns are slowing global growth. Supply concerns have eased for now, as the prospects of the EU quickly ending purchases of Russian fuel, are dimming. Equiti Capital market analyst, David Madden joined us from London. #OilPrices #Russia #OilEmbargo