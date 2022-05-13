One on One - EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski

Russia and Ukraine together supply a third of the world's wheat and three quarters of it are sunflower oil. But for more than two months now, they've been at war and large parts of Ukraine's farming sector have been destroyed. Prices in staples such as flour, bread and pasta have reached record levels around the world for people who can least afford it. TRT World sat down with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski to talk about this situation and more. #Ukraine #Russia #Farming