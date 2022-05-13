China, development loom large over US-ASEAN summit

The White House is pledging 150 million dollars to help with infrastructure, security needs and COVID-19 preparedness for the nations that make up the Association of Southeast Asia Nations--or ASEAN. A summit's being held in Washington DC. It's expected to focus on a non-member of the group - China. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has more from Washington. #ASEAN #JoeBiden #China