Scientists release footage of a supermassive black hole

It's taken more than 300 researchers and 80 different institutions to arrive at this moment: the imaging of a black hole in our universe. Scientists have unveiled only the second picture humanity has ever seen of what's known as a supermassive black hole that sucks in all the light sources around it, making it very difficult to spot. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.