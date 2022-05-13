EU members divided over plan to halt imports of Russian fuel

European Union responses to Russia's attack on Ukraine with new round of sanctions. Since the conflict began on the 24th of February, the bloc has announced six rounds of sanctions that officials say are squeezing Moscow's revenues. While EU members are seemingly unwilling to turn off the taps on Russian energy immediately, Brussels says it's got a plan to end the EU's reliance on Moscow, by 2030. For more on the story, independent analyst Neil Atkinson joined us from Paris. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #Russia #EuropeanUnion