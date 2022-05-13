Will there be a fair investigation into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh?

Palestinian affairs analyst Osama Nazzal talks to TRT World about the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Eyewitnesses say she was shot by Israeli forces as she went to report on a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. Nazzal discusses whether there will be a fair investigation into her death. #ShireenAbuAkleh #Israel #Palestine