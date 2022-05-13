May 13, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
President Erdogan not in favour of Finland, Sweden joining NATO
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he's not in favour of Finland and Sweden joining the NATO military alliance. Erdogan says the two Nordic countries are "home to terrorist organizations. Foreign policy and security analyst Omer Ozkizilcik explains what that may mean for Sweden and Finland’s hopes of joining the alliance. #Erdogan #NATO Finland
President Erdogan not in favour of Finland, Sweden joining NATO
Explore