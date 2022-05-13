Philippine GDP grew 8.3% in Q1 of 2022, beating forecasts

In the Philippines, where President Rodrigo Duterte is leaving his successor Ferdinand Marcos Junior with an economy at the height of a post-pandemic boom. Consumer spending in the nation of 100M people has jumped, thanks to the relaxation of social distancing restrictions. Now the challenge for the incoming government will be solidifying those gains so the country is able to deal with future crises. TRT World's Senior Business Producer Paolo Montecillo was in the Philippines this week and spoke to the governor of the country's central bank, Benjamin Diokno. They discussed the biggest achievements of the outgoing Duterte administration and the prospects for the domestic economy. #Philippines #PhilippinesEconomy #BenjaminDiokno