BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Philippine GDP grew 8.3% in Q1 of 2022, beating forecasts
In the Philippines, where President Rodrigo Duterte is leaving his successor Ferdinand Marcos Junior with an economy at the height of a post-pandemic boom. Consumer spending in the nation of 100M people has jumped, thanks to the relaxation of social distancing restrictions. Now the challenge for the incoming government will be solidifying those gains so the country is able to deal with future crises. TRT World's Senior Business Producer Paolo Montecillo was in the Philippines this week and spoke to the governor of the country's central bank, Benjamin Diokno. They discussed the biggest achievements of the outgoing Duterte administration and the prospects for the domestic economy. #Philippines #PhilippinesEconomy #BenjaminDiokno
Philippine GDP grew 8.3% in Q1 of 2022, beating forecasts
May 13, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us