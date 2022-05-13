May 13, 2022
More than 300 homes destroyed in New Mexico forest fires
A wildfire that has destroyed at least 20 homes in Southern California since it started burning on Wednesday is still a threat to the area. The fires swept through Laguna Niguel in Orange County, scorching 80 hectares. Further to the east, there are also forest fires burning in New Mexico on a much larger scale. Francis Collings reports. #Wildfires #USA
