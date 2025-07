Israeli forces attack mourners carrying casket of Abu Akleh

Israeli police have attacked Palestinians during the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. She was shot dead by Israeli forces on Wednesday while covering a military raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. Our correspondent Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports from occupied East Jerusalem.