UAE President Sheikh Khalifa dies after long illness

The United Arab Emirates has announced forty days of mourning for Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, who's died at the age of 73. Sheikh Khalifa was the president of the UAE and oversaw much of its soaring economic growth. But he was rarely in the public eye, and suffered from ill health after a stroke in 2014. Asli Atbas looks back at the Sheikh's life. #UAE #SheikhKhalifa