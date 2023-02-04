WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN: Israel expanding firearms licenses would fuel violence
The warning came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced last week that more Israelis will be permitted firearms licenses amid rising tensions in Palestinian territories.
UN: Israel expanding firearms licenses would fuel violence
"Rather than fueling a worsening spiral of violence, I urge all those holding public office ... to stop using language that incites hatred of the other," Turk said. / AA Archive
February 4, 2023

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has warned that Israel’s decision to expand the licensing of firearms for Israelis would lead to further violence with Palestinians.

"Plans by the Government of Israel to expedite and expand the licensing of firearms, with the stated intention of adding thousands of [Israeli] civilians carrying firearms – coupled with hateful rhetoric – can only lead to further violence and bloodshed," Turk said in a statement.

"We know from experience that the proliferation of firearms will lead to increased risks of killings and injuries of both Israelis and Palestinians. The Israeli authorities must work to reduce the availability of firearms in society," he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that more Israelis will be permitted firearms licenses.

READ MORE: Israeli military injures several Palestinians in Jericho raid

Dozens of Palestinians killed this year

The move comes amid rising tension in the Palestinian territories following an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin last week that left 10 Palestinians dead.

Seven Israelis were also killed in a shooting attack in occupied East Jerusalem.

"Rather than fueling a worsening spiral of violence, I urge all those holding public office or other positions of authority – indeed everyone – to stop using language that incites hatred of the other," Turk said.

"Such fomenting of hatred is corrosive for all Israelis, Palestinians, all of society."

The UN commissioner noted that so far 32 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire since the start of the year, while seven Israelis have also been killed.

"The people of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory need their leaders to work – urgently – to create conditions conducive to a political solution to this protracted, untenable situation," he added.

READ MORE: Israeli troops fatally shoot Palestinian driver in the West Bank

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us