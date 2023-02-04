WORLD
Israeli military injures several Palestinians in Jericho raid
Over 10 Palestinians in a Jericho refugee camp were injured when Israeli soldiers used tear gas canisters, rubber-coated bullets and live fire to disperse the residents.
The Israeli army reportedly fired anti-tank guided missiles towards a building where suspected gunmen were hiding inside. / Reuters
February 4, 2023

Thirteen Palestinians have been injured in an Israeli military raid in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. 

Saturday's raid in the city of Jericho triggered clashes with stone-hurling residents, eyewitnesses said, adding that Israeli soldiers used tear gas canisters, rubber-coated bullets and live fire to disperse the residents.

“Thirteen people were injured by Israeli fire, including two seriously,” Naser Anani, the director of Jericho Governmental Hospital, told Anadolu news agency.

A local medic earlier said that four people were injured in the raid, including one in serious condition.

Witnesses said Israeli forces destroyed a barracks for breeding poultry, and parts of several houses, and arrested six Palestinians during the raid.

No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers.

Anti-tank guided missiles

The official Palestine Television station said the Israeli army imposed a blockade on the refugee camp and demolished a house inside.

Israeli national daily Yedioth Ahronoth, for its part, said the Israeli army fired anti-tank guided missiles towards a building where suspected gunmen were hiding inside.

The Israeli army has tightened security measures around Jericho in recent days, searching for a Palestinian accused of carrying out a shooting attack against an Israeli restaurant.

Tension mounted across the Palestinian territories following an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin last week that left 10 Palestinians dead.

Seven Israelis were also killed in a shooting attack in occupied East Jerusalem.

