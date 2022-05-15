Ukraine presses counteroffensive on key Russian line of assault

Ukraine says Russia is retreating from around its second largest city, Kharkiv. Moscow has been refocusing its efforts on the eastern region of Donbass, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the situation remains very difficult. The Kremlin has ramped up it's retaliatory measures on so called 'unfriendly countries'. Daniel Padwick has this report.