Türkiye, Indonesia sign military cooperation agreement in Ankara
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar hosts his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subian to discuss defence issues and bilateral ties.
February 3, 2023

Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has met his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in capital Ankara to discuss bilateral ties.

After holding one-on-one talks and attending inter-delegation meetings on Friday, Akar and Subianto signed a military cooperation implementation plan.

Despite the long geographical distance between Türkiye and Indonesia, Akar said, history and bilateral ties bring the two countries closer.

“It is important that we increase the cooperation potential between our countries in military training, exercises and the defence industry.

“We believe that the military cooperation implementation plan we signed today will make significant contributions to peace, security and stability of both our regions and the world,” he added.

‘Very historic and very important’

For his part, Subianto said they signed a “very historic and very important” plan of action, which will enhance the strategic partnership.

“I am very optimistic of the close cooperation ... we can both contribute to peace and stability in the world,” he said.

Stressing that Indonesia and Türkiye have a long history and dynamic relationship, the minister said the plan would be implemented as soon as possible. 

SOURCE:AA
