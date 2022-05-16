Hospital to sue Israeli state for raid during Abu Aqla's funeral

Hospital officials in occupied East Jerusalem say they're planning to sue the Israeli state over a police raid during the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqla. Last Friday's raid triggered a global outcry when Israeli forces attacked mourners carrying her coffin. Jamil Koussa, general director of St Joseph Hospital, discusses why Israeli authorities stormed the hospital. #WestBank #Israel #Palestine