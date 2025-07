Mali’s interim government pulls out of alliance combatting extremism

Mali's military junta says it's pulling out of the G5 multinational military force that combats extremism in the Sahel region, after it was blocked from assuming the group's presidency. Ovigwe Eguegu, co-founder of Afripolitika, talks about the impact this move might have on extremism in the region. #Mali #G5 #Daesh