International wheat prices increase after India export ban
International wheat prices have increased almost 60% after India announced an export ban, prompted by a heatwave that has cut harvest prospects and sent domestic prices soaring. The wheat prices were already at record highs after tonnes of Ukrainian wheat shipments were blocked due to Russia's attacks and control over the Black Sea traffic. In fresh remarks, the Indian government has now adopted a softer tone on the ban which brought fears to global markets. Mehmet Solmaz has more.
May 16, 2022
