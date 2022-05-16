Somalia elects Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as president

Former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has been returned to the leadership after three rounds of voting in Somalia. The 66-year-old ran against the incumbent, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known locally as Farmajo, who has held the presidency since 2017. More than 300 parliamentarians cast their ballots at a heavily-guarded hangar at Mogadishu airport. Kubra Akkoc has more. #Somalia