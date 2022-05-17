Palestinians in Masafer Yatta face eviction

More than 1,000 Palestinians living in the Masafer Yatta area of the occupied West Bank are under threat of forced eviction. Last week, the Israeli High Court gave the green light for them to be removed from their homes. On Monday, UN officials called the decision 'a serious breach of international human rights law' and urged Israel to stop the evictions. #OccupiedWestBank #Masafer Yatta #HumanRights