WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three killed, dozens injured in Cairo hospital fire
The fire at radiology ward in a charity-run hospital in Matariya district of north Cairo also injured 32 others, Egyptian health ministry says.
Three killed, dozens injured in Cairo hospital fire
The megalopolis of Cairo is home to some 20 million people, many of them living in informal residential areas with dilapidated infrastructure. / AFP Archive
February 1, 2023

A fire has broke out in a hospital in north Cairo, killing three people and injuring 32 others, the Egyptian health ministry said.

The accident happened on Wednesday.

"The fire started at the radiology ward in a charity-run hospital in the district of Matariya," ministry spokesman Hossam Abdelghaffar was quoted as saying by official media.

He did not elaborate on the cause of the fire, which was later brought under control.

READ MORE:Deaths reported after apartment building collapses in Egypt

The megalopolis of Cairo is home to some 20 million people, many of them living in informal residential areas with dilapidated infrastructure.

Deadly blazes, often caused by short circuits, are relatively common in the city and elsewhere in Egypt, a country of 104 million inhabitants.

A fire that tore through a Coptic Christian church in the greater Cairo neighbourhood of Imbaba last year killed 41 people, in one of the deadliest incidents in years.

The August 14 blaze erupted when an air conditioner caught fire, engulfing the church in smoke. Dozens of worshippers suffocated on a staircase before rescue services arrived.

READ MORE:New excavation unearths tombs and sarcophagus in Egypt

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us