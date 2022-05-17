Crypto Art Fair in Istanbul | Murakami Goes Digital | Experience Art With Your Eyes Closed

On this episode of Showcase, watch: CI Bloom: NFTs in Istanbul 00:02 Guest: Ali Gureli, Chairman of Contemporary Istanbul Takashi Murakami 09:54 Doctor Strange 11:32 Everything Everywhere All At Once 14:12 Printing Art on Cars 16:10 Ghana’s Movie Posters 18:15 Live Concerts 20:56 The ‘Dreamachine’ 22:53