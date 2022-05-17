Across the Balkans: Will Dritan Abazovic’s cabinet deliver on its promises?

This episode looks at Montenegro's new government and the challenges that lie ahead. The government is led by Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic, the 36-year old politician who is bringing together both pro-Serbian and EU parties into his cabinet. Montenegro, a NATO member, has walked a delicate path between maintaining good relations with Serbia and Russia, while moving closer towards the west and Europe. But the conflict in Ukraine added another layer of complexity to an already fragile political situation. Some parties in Montenegro openly support Russia while others condemn the attacks. What challenges will the new government face as it tries to balance competing factions within its ranks? We speak to Gordana Djurovic - a professor at the University of Montenegro. Gordana is also a former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister for European Integration in the Montenegrin government. Plus - the latest census results in North Macedonia sparked concerns among minority groups, including Turks and Bulgarians. Turkiye's Foreign Ministry says the number of Turks recorded in the last census is unrealistically low, and is supporting local Turkish groups that are shedding light on the numbers. The National Coordinative Body for the Census of Turkish People estimate that at least six percent of North Macedonia's population are Turks - but the latest census showed only 3.86 percent. And Bulgarians are also voicing similar complaints. Both ethnic communities said their rights have been violated and a transparent headcount for fair representation is needed. We look into why Turks in North Macedonia feel that their rights have been violated. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.