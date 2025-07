Musk's Twitter ambitions have made him media's 'number one target'

CLICK HERE FOR FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/kARnbVf-42Y he deal might be on hold but the media coverage of Musk's planned Twitter takeover has been relentless and, like most coverage in America, very partisan. To some he's a hero, to others he's a villain. Why are his plans for Twitter so divisive?