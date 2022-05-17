North Korean military mobilises to ramp up response

The UN has urged North Korea to open it's humanitarian channels. It comes after an outbreak in the hermit kingdom has become a 'major national emergency'. For more than two years, Pyongyang insisted COVID-19 hadn't reached it. All cities are in lockdown, more than 1.2 million infections and 50 fatalities have been reported. The military has been deployed to defuse the crisis. But as Liz Maddock reports, it's not a crisis they have much power over.