WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Weighs Heavily on Central Asian Countries
Kazakhstan, which experienced its own security crisis at the start of the year, has been in an uneasy position since Russia’s launched its attack on Ukraine in late February. It abstained from a UN vote condemning the attack and has offered little public support to Russia. In Moscow this week, Russia and Kazakhstan, along with other CSTO members, attempted to present a united face. But has the situation in Ukraine affected the way Central Asian governments view their relationship with Russia, and are they looking for new security and trade allies behind the scenes? Guests: Margarita Assenova Senior Fellow at the Jamestown Foundation Ahmad Shahidov Political Analyst
Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Weighs Heavily on Central Asian Countries
May 17, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us