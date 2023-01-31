WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll from boat capsize in northwest Pakistan rises
Another 19 bodies of Islamic seminary students recovered from Tanda Dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, says official
Death toll from boat capsize in northwest Pakistan rises
Mass drownings are common in Pakistan, when aged and overloaded vessels lose their stability and pitch passengers into the water. / Reuters
January 31, 2023

Divers recovered 19 more bodies of Islamic seminary students from a dam in northwest Pakistan, bringing the death toll from Sunday's boat accident to 51, an official and local media reported.

At least 59 students, the majority of whom were in their teens, were aboard a boat when it capsized at Tanda Dam in the Kohat district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

Divers recovered 19 more bodies on Tuesday of seminary students on Tuesday, while the search for a missing student continues, Kohat Police spokesman Fazal Naeem told Anadolu over the phone.

READ MORE: Scores dead, dozens injured in Pakistan mosque suicide attack

Divers were able to save seven children alive on Sunday, Naeem said.

Some 59 students of a religious seminary were on a recreational visit, and took a boat ride, the head of the seminary, Shahid Anwar, said, adding that his son and a nephew are among the dead, local br oadcaster Geo News reported.

Earlier, authorities provided contradictory figures for the number of students on board. They initially reported 25 students on board, but later reported 40.

Tanda Dam is a popular recreational spot in Kohat, attracting hundreds of visitors each day.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us