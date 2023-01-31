Divers recovered 19 more bodies of Islamic seminary students from a dam in northwest Pakistan, bringing the death toll from Sunday's boat accident to 51, an official and local media reported.

At least 59 students, the majority of whom were in their teens, were aboard a boat when it capsized at Tanda Dam in the Kohat district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

Divers recovered 19 more bodies on Tuesday of seminary students on Tuesday, while the search for a missing student continues, Kohat Police spokesman Fazal Naeem told Anadolu over the phone.

Divers were able to save seven children alive on Sunday, Naeem said.

Some 59 students of a religious seminary were on a recreational visit, and took a boat ride, the head of the seminary, Shahid Anwar, said, adding that his son and a nephew are among the dead, local br oadcaster Geo News reported.

Earlier, authorities provided contradictory figures for the number of students on board. They initially reported 25 students on board, but later reported 40.

Tanda Dam is a popular recreational spot in Kohat, attracting hundreds of visitors each day.