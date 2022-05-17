May 17, 2022
UK govt sets out new law to fix post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade
The UK government has set out steps to break the deadlock with the European Union on trade with Northern Ireland, lining up a new law that would effectively override parts of the Brexit deal. Iain Begg from the London School of Economics and Political Science unpacks what is likely to happen next. #LizTruss #Brexit #NorthernIreland
