WORLD
1 MIN READ
UK moves to scrap Northern Ireland Protocols raises EU ire
The European Union says it 'will need to respond with all measures at its disposal' if UK changes a post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. The British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to present a new law to parliament that would unilaterally change the Northern Ireland Protocol, a key element of the Brexit deal that saw the UK leave the European Union. The current protocol is opposed by Northern Ireland's second largest party, the DUP, but if it's scrapped by the British government, it could lead to a trade war with the EU. Shoaib Hasan has the details. #Brexit #NorthernIrelandProtocol
UK moves to scrap Northern Ireland Protocols raises EU ire
May 17, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us