Turkish forces 'neutralise' three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
The Turkish defence ministry says the terrorists were preparing to attack Operation Peace Spring area that was cleared from PKK/YPG.
Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents. / AA Archive
January 31, 2023

Turkish security forces "neutralised" three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said..

"Our heroic soldiers (Mehmetchik) have neutralised 3 PKK/YPG terrorists who were preparing to attack the Peace Spring region in northern Syria," Tuesday's statement read.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK/YPG terrorists hide in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

READ MORE: Türkiye 'neutralises' 5 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Operation Claw-Sword

In its almost 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword on November 20, 2022, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group, which has hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

The operation came after the PKK/YPG terrorists struck Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue, killing six people and wounding 81 others.

Türkiye had made separate agreements with the US and Russia for the withdrawal of PKK/YPG elements – 30 kilometres south of the Turkish border – when the Turkish Armed Forces launched its Operation Peace Spring on October 9, 2019, in northern Syria.

The operation was launched to create a "safe zone" for the voluntary return of tens of thousands of Syrian refugees.

READ MORE: Türkiye urges Russia to fulfill pledges on PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
