US President Joe Biden says ‘white supremacy’ is poisoning America

US President Joe Biden said that “white supremacy” is a poison running through the country that defines certain groups of people as inferior. Condemning the recent Buffalo, New York shooting as an act of “domestic terrorism”, Biden said white supremacy will not win. Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old who carried out the Buffalo attack, was inspired by a manifesto called “The Great Replacement”, which applies the idea that white Europeans are threatened of being ethnically replaced by other racial groups.