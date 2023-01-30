TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Coast Guard rescues dozens of migrants after Greek pushbacks
Türkiye has repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers and irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law.
Turkish Coast Guard rescues dozens of migrants after Greek pushbacks
Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities. / AA Archive
January 30, 2023

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 129 irregular migrants who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, officials said.

Coast guard teams were dispatched off the coast of Dikili, Izmir after detecting 36 foreign nationals in a boat, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said on Monday.

Meanwhile, 26 other migrants who were pushed back by Greece were rescued off the coast of Kusadasi in the Aydin province.

Turkish teams also rescued 15 irregular migrants in Ayvacik in the Canakkale province.

Separately, coast guard teams rescued 52 others off the coast of Datca and Bodrum in the Mugla province.

After they were rescued, all of the migrants were taken to provincial migration offices.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Türkiye and global rights groups have also repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants and asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

READ MORE:Greek court drops espionage charges against 24 migrant rescuers

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us