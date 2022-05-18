Photography NFTs’ Copyright Issue | David Hockney Exhibition in Istanbul | Interview with Noga Erez

On this episode of Showcase, watch: Court Battle Over August Sander NFTs 00:02 Guest: Tom Seymour, Museums and Heritage Editor at The Art Newspaper David Hockney: ‘The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020’ 07:16 Shortcuts 10:42 Interview with Noga Erez 12:12 Conversation with Friends 24:02