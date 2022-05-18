UK inflation surged to four-decade high of 9% in April

Consumers in the UK saw another major blow to their purchasing power last month, due to the higher cost of food and energy. Inflation in the world's fifth-largest economy surged to 9% in April. That's the most since records began in 1989. For more on inflation data in the UK, Equiti Capital market analyst David Madden joined us from London. #UnitedKingdom #Inflation #UKInflation