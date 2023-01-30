WORLD
Russian company to pay soldiers who destroy Western tanks in Ukraine
Ural Mountains-based firm Fores says it will pay $72,000 to the first soldiers who "capture or destroy" German-made Leopard 2 or US-made Abrams tanks and $215,000 for Western-made fighter jets.
The tanks have not yet been dispatched to Kiev, and it could take several months before the bulk of the promised deliveries are sent. / AFP
January 30, 2023

A Russian company has said it will offer $72,000 in cash to the first soldiers who destroy or capture western-made tanks in Ukraine.

Ural Mountains-based firm Fores, which makes proppants for the energy industry, said on Monday it is offering cash payments to Russian servicemen who "capture or destroy" German-made Leopard 2 or US-made Abrams tanks.

The United States, Germany and several other European countries are lining up to send Kiev dozens of advanced combat tanks over the next few months to help boost Ukraine's military capacity as the war approaches the 12-month mark.

The move by Western countries has been criticised by the Kremlin as a dangerous escalation, and spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the tanks would "burn" on the frontlines.

Echoing language used by Russian officials and state television, Fores said NATO was pumping Ukraine with an "unlimited" amount of arms and escalating the conflict.

It also said it would pay a $215,000 bounty on Western-made fighter jets, should they ever be delivered to Ukraine.

Destroying Western weaponry

The tanks have not yet been dispatched to Kiev, and it could take several months before the bulk of the promised deliveries are sent.

Since the start of the conflict, Russia's defence ministry has claimed to have destroyed hundreds of pieces of Western weaponry.

Kiev has previously dismissed those statements, highlighting for instance that Russia has claimed to have destroyed more US-made HIMARS rocket launcher pads than were never delivered to the country.

Previous deliveries of advanced Western arms have been credited with turning the tide of the 11-month war, helping Kiev to secure a series of surprise victories and pushing back Russian forces from territory captured at the start of attacks.

