Bashagha to run rival administration from Libya's Sirte after Tripoli rout

Libya's eastern-based parliament appointed prime minister Fathi Bashagha is set to base his government in Sirte from Wednesday. This comes a day after his attempt to enter Tripoli. He was forced out of the capital after clashes erupted between opposing military forces. Ferhat Polat from TRT World Research Centre unpacks the latest development in Libya. #Bashagha #Dbeibah #Libya