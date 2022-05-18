May 18, 2022
Biden says Buffalo attack that killed 10 was domestic terrorism
US President Joe Biden has visited the city of Buffalo, referring to the shooting that occurred there as 'domestic terrorism'. He condemned what he called the 'poison' of white supremacy, adding that the US cannot remain complicit in the face of hate. Khaled Beydoun from Wayne State University School of Law weighs in. #Buffalo #Biden #topssupermarket
