Demanding Accountability | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

Shock, condemnation and calls for an independent investigation into the killing of a Palestinian-American journalist — as some members of Congress urge the Biden administration to hold Israel accountable. Guests: Adam Shapiro, Director of Advocacy for Israel-Palestine with Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) Laura Albast, Senior Editor at Institute for Palestine Studies Mitchell Plitnick, President of ReThinking Foreign Policy