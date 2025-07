Kremlin won’t make Azov Battalion fighters part of any swap deal

Russia has rejected Ukraine’s proposal to include fighters evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in prisoner exchanges. Moscow considers the Azov Battalion, which was part of the Azovstal defence, to be a neo-Nazi group. Military affairs analyst Brendan Kearney explains what this means. #Azovstal #NeoNazi #AzovBattalion