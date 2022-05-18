"I am Muslim, Somalian, black and a female. All in me, and I play basketball."

Jamad Fiin is the founder of Jamad Basketball Camps in the US and is all over social media, famous for doing what people don't expect her to do. Her camps are unique, as they are only for young girls, most of whom face cultural or religious barriers in realising their dreams. People call Jamad “The Hijabi Hooper” — but she says there's more to her than that.