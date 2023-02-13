BUENOS AIRES – As much of the world has extended solidarity to quake-hit Türkiye and Syria, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez has pledged aid and other logistical support for the two countries.

Last Monday, the two 7.7 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes struck southeastern Türkiye hard, sending deadly tremors all the way to northern Syria. A Swiss seismologist said it was the biggest quake in more than 100 years in Türkiye, impacting 10 provinces.

As the death toll continues to rise, reports say the number of fatalities has now surpassed 31,000.

On February 9, Argentine authorities dispatched a team of 28 search and rescue experts from Argentina’s Cascos Blancos, or White Helmets, in addition to two working dogs and 3 tonnes of equipment to work alongside the Turkish Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) in the city of Adana.

“We are very appreciative of all the support we have received from the Argentine Government and people. President Alberto Fernandez and Minister of Foreign Affairs Santiago Cafiero have publicly conveyed their condolences to us the very first day. We give utmost value to their demonstration of solidarity, which only goes to show the strong bond between Türkiye and Argentina,” the Turkish Embassy in Buenos Aires expressed to TRT World in a written statement.

It added it has received condolence messages and offers of support from Argentines across different sectors — from Islamic NGOs founded by Los Turcos groups, to Sephardic associations, and students from the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center.

Other Argentines offered many forms of aid, from search and rescue assistance, donations, and volunteering psychological assistance to the victims, to letters and drawings from Argentine children expressing their love for and feelings of solidarity with the Turkish people.

The Turkish Embassy in the capital, Buenos Aires, is co-ordinating solidarity efforts for those wishing to donate items to the people of Türkiye — winter clothing, sleeping bags, tents, blankets, non-perishable foodstuffs, baby formula and hygiene products will be taken to Ezeiza Airport and flown to Türkiye on Turkish Airlines cargo flights.

The campaign has been backed by local media El Nueve, a prominent Argentine news channel that advised citizens how best to make donations.

“We feel the heartfelt emotions of compassion and empathy of the Argentine people. It is highly appreciated especially during these difficult times,” the Turkish Embassy in Buenos Aires stated.

Other Argentines are standing in solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria and undertaking different acts to help.

The Islamic Centre of the Argentine Republic (CIRA) in Buenos Aires has started its own solidarity campaign to raise funding for those impacted by the earthquakes in both countries.

39-year-old Argentine Khaled Hallar, a prominent presenter and journalist who works for numerous media outlets in Argentina, initiated a campaign video.

“The CIRA is always involved with campaigns to help those in need since it is a duty for all Muslims,” says Hallar, adding that the organisation always seeks to help when it comes to important campaigns.

Hallar says the CIRA has also made itself available to help both the Turkish and Syrian embassies, which are holding numerous calls to prayer for those affected.

“It goes without saying that I am always here to help as a Muslim and a decent person, being the presenter of the only programme in Latin America on Islam and Arab culture — called El Cálamo — that belongs to the Islamic Centre of the Argentine Republic, and in April, God willing, we celebrate 12 years on the air. Whenever there is some kind of video or voice, they call me in as a journalist and broadcaster, since it is my profession,” Hallar tells TRT World.

The CIRA campaign has been titled ‘I help my brother’ and underscores how “being compassionate is part of our duty as Muslims.”

“Anyone who knows the pillars of the Islamic religion knows the importance of helping others and complying with one of the pillars of Islam such as Zakat. The Almighty God warns us to put this duty into practice,” explains Hallar.

Zakat is typically levied on the properties of those who meet the minimum levels of wealth (nisab), which Hallar says has a positive effect on the “body, soul and heart.”

“Whoever relieves a brother (or) sister's burden in this life, Allah will relieve him of a burden on Judgment Day,” says Hallar.

Since sharing the campaign across his social media feeds, Hallar has noted positive responses, describing Argentines as “very supportive, regardless of the religion they profess — and the impact it had on my personal networks was fantastic. Many non-Muslim people sent me the [donation] receipt that they made to the institution that is in charge of the collection.”

Haller says his 'Dua supplications,” or deepest prayers, are with the people of both countries during this “difficult” time, especially since he spent time in Türkiye professionally and has fond memories of “the hospitality, the warmth and the kindness of its people and how beautiful it is.”

For other Argentines, Türkiye has become a second home; they have embraced its culture and are moved by the tragic news.

“I live part of the year here in Türkiye and another part of the year in Argentina — and through my channel, I try to show the country, its culture and answer the frequent questions that some subscribers now ask me,” says 25-year-old Sofia, a graphic designer who runs a YouTube account named Sofia Turquia Travel.''

Ever since Sofia and her mother first visited the country in 2018, Türkiye has arguably become another home for Sofia, who hails from Argentina’s northern province of Tucuman, and who described herself as having initially been “uneducated” about the country’s vast history spanning Byzantine, Roman and Ottoman periods.

Over time, she has enjoyed the hospitality and support of the locals, becoming deeply enamoured with the country — so enamoured she was inspired to create a YouTube channel to dispel many myths about Türkiye, with her content now available in some 10 languages.

In experiencing acts of solidarity on the ground in Istanbul, Sofia says she is impressed by “how united they [Turks] are,” and that “the images of the current situation show it.”

“There are no words to describe the collections that the Turkish people are doing, the collections and the help of the citizens! For babies, the elderly, pets, whatever is useful, they send it [anything] to help. Here, they don't send what's left over at home; they go and buy new things and send orders, and if they can't help because their economic situation prevents them, they go and volunteer — they travel if they can or help lift boxes to fill the trucks,” she tells TRT World.

Feeling closely connected to Turkish culture, she says Argentine media was not updated with the latest information, so she decided to make her own video for Argentines.

“Mainly, I did it because the news that does not concern the country is always late (or reported late). While I was sharing information, some friends and followers told me that they did not see anything in the Argentine media, so that was the main motivation,” explains Sofia, noting how she had gone into detail about the situation.

“At one point, I did not hold back the tears, because I remembered and recounted situations that were miraculous and others terrible and I decided to tell it in Spanish because, as I was saying, the media, at least the Argentine ones, were way behind with the information,” she adds.

Since the devastating earthquakes struck, the Turkish Embassy in Buenos Aires underscored that government institutions, NGOs, citizens and volunteers “have been working selflessly, in complete solidarity and devotion” and highlighted that humanitarian aid has been received from 100 countries, with rescue teams from 64 countries working hard, 16 rescue teams are on their way and another 16 organisations having offered their support, describing it as an “incredible amount of support from the international community in the face of this humanitarian crisis.”