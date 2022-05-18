Tehran launches plan to cut back food subsidies

Iran has launched a plan to cut back state subsidies of food items and will, in exchange, hand out food to millions of people. The government says the measure will lead to a fairer distribution of subsidies among lower-income Iranians. But many buyers are worried about the sharp rise in food prices. Reza Hatami reports from Tehran. #IranEconomy #FoodPrices #StateSubsidies