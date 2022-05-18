How will Türkiye-US relations under Biden differ from Trump’s era?

Türkiye and the US are taking steps to strengthen their bilateral ties. Relations between the two NATO allies has gone through a troubled period. But now foreign ministers from both countries will meet for the first time since the Biden administration took power. Mehmet Ozkan from the National Defense University unpacks what could change moving forward. #MevlutCavusoglu #Blinken #Biden